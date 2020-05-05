Duplin County confirms 2 additional COVID-19 deaths, 142 cases

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Duplin County’s total number of laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 cases has increased to 142 residents.

Health officials said of those confirmed positive cases, 55 of them have met clinical criteria to be released from isolation, and additionally, new confirmed positive cases have been attributed to community spread.

Duplin County Health Department continues to conduct outbreak investigations, including contact tracing to identify who else may have potentially been exposed, and monitoring all trends for the county.

On Monday, May 4, Duplin County learned of the county’s second and third fatalities as a result of COVID-19.

One decedent was older than 65 with an underlying medical condition(s) while the other decedent was in the 25-49 age group with an underlying medical condition(s).

To protect the families’ privacy, no further information about either of these two individuals will be released.

Tracey Simmons-Kornegay, Duplin County Health Director, would like to remind everyone, “When you leave your home, remember to physically distance yourself from others by at least six feet, use proper hand hygiene, cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face covering, and limit your social interactions.”