Duplin County confirms 34 COVID-19 cases

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Duplin County’s confirmed number of positive COVID-19 cases has increased to 34 residents.

At this time, the increase in the number of positive cases is linked to widespread community transmission, health officials said.

There is currently an outbreak in one of Duplin County’s food processing facilities.

Duplin County Health Department continues to conduct outbreak investigations including contact tracing to identify who else may have potentially been exposed.

No additional local information will be released at this time.

A telephone line dedicated to COVID-19 questions has been established at the Health Department: 910-296-2130 ext. 8160.

