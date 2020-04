KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) On Friday, April 3 Duplin County Health Department received confirmation of a fourth resident who has tested positive for COVID-19.

The department is still working to gather all of the necessary information regarding this case.

Health officials said, no further details about the patient will be released at this time.

A telephone line dedicated to COVID-19 questions has been established at the Health Department: 910-296-2130 ext. 8160.