Duplin County COVID-19 cases increase, 2 more deaths reported

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Duplin County’s total number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases has increased to 872 residents.

Of those confirmed positive cases, 458 of them have met clinical criteria to be released from isolation.

Duplin County has had two additional deaths, bringing the county’s total to 20 fatalities related to COVID-19.

Health officials said, Oof the two most recent fatalities, one of the decedents was in the age range of 25-49 and the other decedent was older than 65 and to protect the families’ privacy, no further information about the individuals will be released.

Duplin County will hold a third COVID-19 Diagnostic Drive-Thru testing event on June 3, from 4 p.m.- 8 p.m. at the Duplin Events Center.

The drive-thru testing is open to all Duplin County residents, but pre-registration is required for this anterior nares specimen collection event.

To schedule an appointment, Duplin County residents should call 910-267-2044.