Duplin County employees receive COVID-19 vaccines

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Employees with Duplin County Emergency Medical Services and Duplin County Fire & Emergency Management received their COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday.

Duplin County Government posted on its Facebook page photos of the employees getting the shots administered to them. The people in the photos are frontline county healthcare workers and are part of Phase 1A in the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services’ COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

The post states that other healthcare workers and emergency response employees have signed up for the vaccine and should receive it in the coming days.