KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Duplin County hosted a senior fun day on Wednesday in support of Older Americans’ Month and World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

The event had Bingo, crafts, dancing and a walk with resources about elder abuse awareness. County commissioners and other community members attended the event.

“We are all going to be a senior one day and that goes right back to our theme. age in place. We want to have opportunities, activities, events, resources available to support our seniors,” said Melisa Brown, director of Duplin County Services for the Aged.

Brown added that on June 15 they will be holding a dementia workshop, with an immersive simulation about what it’s like living with dementia.