KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) North Carolina Baptists on Mission is partnering with Duplin County Government to provide a daily meal for school-aged children due to the absence of school meal availability.

Beginning Monday, April 6, a mid-day meal will be available to K-12 aged children at designated sites in the county.

Coordination efforts are currently underway.

Details about pick-up locations and times will be announced later this week.