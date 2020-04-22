Duplin County highway closing for pipe replacement

FAISON, N.C. (WNCT) N.C. Department of Transportation crews plan to close a section of N.C. 403 in Duplin County at 7 a.m. Thursday to replace a pipe.

The highway will be closed in both directions near Friendship Church Road, east of Faison.

The road is expected to reopen by 5 p.m. May 9.

During the closure, crews will replace and upgrade a crossline pipe damaged by Hurricane Florence.

A detour around the work zone will take motorists onto U.S. 117 and N.C. 55 to return to N.C. 403.

Drivers should plan accordingly, as their commute may take longer than normal, and stay alert when traveling around the construction.

