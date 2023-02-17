KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An exciting monster truck event is happening in Kenansville this weekend.

The Duplin Events Center is hosting the Monster Truck Wars again. This event allows people to witness some of the best monster truck drivers in action, as well as meet them in person. If you’re feeling fast and furious, you can even take a ride in one of the trucks.

“We love it. We love having monster trucks and we love them choosing to be their venue,” said Amanda Pope, Duplin County Events director. “If you’re looking to have good family fun, y’all come on out to Kenansville DuPont Event Center. It’s gonna be a great show.”

The event is already sold out for Saturday, but tickets are still available for Sunday. Click here for more information.