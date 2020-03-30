Duplin County interchange ramp closing

Live Now
WARSAW, N.C. (WNCT) A ramp into Interstate 40 is scheduled to temporarily close in Duplin County.

Crews plan to close the ramp from N.C. 24 onto I-40 West at 8 a.m. March 31.

The ramp near Warsaw is scheduled to reopen at 7:30 p.m. April 1.

The ramp will close to facilitate the rehabilitation of the I-40 bridge over the CSX railroad, helping to improve its safety and durability.

A detour will direct N.C. 24 traffic down U.S. 117 to access I-40 West.

Drivers should anticipate needing extra time for their commute and use caution when traveling near the work zone.

