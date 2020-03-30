Duplin County interchange ramp closing

WARSAW, N.C. (WNCT) A ramp into Interstate 40 is scheduled to temporarily close in Duplin County.

Crews plan to close the ramp from N.C. 24 onto I-40 West at 8 a.m. March 31.

The ramp near Warsaw is scheduled to reopen at 7:30 p.m. April 1.

The ramp will close to facilitate the rehabilitation of the I-40 bridge over the CSX railroad, helping to improve its safety and durability.

A detour will direct N.C. 24 traffic down U.S. 117 to access I-40 West.

Drivers should anticipate needing extra time for their commute and use caution when traveling near the work zone.

Drivers should anticipate needing extra time for their commute and use caution when traveling near the work zone.