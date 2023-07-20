WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — School is out for the summer but local law enforcement agencies in Duplin County were training for a threat they hope to never face.

On Thursday, law enforcement agencies took part in an active-shooter exercise at Wallace Elementary School. While many have done it before, they wanted to learn something new in the hopes they never have to use it but are ready if the threat arises.

In the end, it’s all about keeping people safe.

There were sounds of gunfire, teachers in distress and students hiding for safety. It’s an all-too-real scenario that many law enforcement have faced. Those training Thursday know it’s for a good reason.

“The officers are going to take something away, new every time they do it,” said Wallace Police Chief James Crayton. “So if they’ve done it 20 times before great, but they’re going to learn something new today.”

Officers were undergoing their annual force-on-force training to understand how to respond in a school shooter situation.

“These are scenario-based, reality-based exercises,” said Youngsville Police Chief Greg Whitley, one of the instructors. “And what we do is try to use the school when obviously, it’s unoccupied. And it gives them the opportunity to utilize roleplayers, to have various scenarios set up for the officer”

Wallace Councilman Jason Davis volunteered as one of the role players for the training to be able to see their dedication to stopping an active threat.

“It hits pretty close to home,” Davis said. “Knowing that my son has been through school, my wife teaches at school. My daughter is at his school. Live in here in a town of Wallace’s, I take great pride in seeing this training happen”

The entire department was able to familiarize themselves with the layout of the school for if and when it’s needed.

“We will be responding, without a doubt to anything that would happen here,” Crayton said. “But also in a support role to that school resource officer that, hopefully, is already here.”

Crayton also said they will undergo this training each year to continue to refresh their techniques and to keep the community safe.