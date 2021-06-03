Duplin County man in critical condition after early morning shooting; suspect arrested

PINK HILL, N.C. (WNCT) – A Duplin County man is in critical condition after a Thursday morning shooting.

The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Tapp Farm Road in the Pink Hill area of Duplin County in reference to a shooting. The suspect in the shooting was still on the scene.

Deputies arrived and found 66-year-old Ray Charles Hill in a vehicle in the driveway of the home. Hill was identified as the suspect and was found in possession of a shotgun at the time of the initial contact with deputies.

When deputies entered the home they located the victim 33-year-old Malik Pettiway who is the resident of the home. Pettiway had a severe gunshot wound and was in critical condition at the time.

Detectives said they spoke to Hill about the incident and he gave enough information to support initial claims of his involvement in the incident. Hill has also previously been convicted of at least one felony, taking away his legal ability to possess a firearm.

He was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon as well as assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. Hill was issued a $1,000,000 bond and placed in the Duplin County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing at this time