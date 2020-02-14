Live Now
Duplin County man sentenced to 30 years for decade long drug trafficking

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) An announcement was made in federal court by United States Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, 34-year-old Brandon Dudley of Duplin County received a 30-year sentence.

According to the release, following a three-day trial, Dudley was found guilty of all counts reflecting his extensive drug trafficking activities through Eastern North Carolina.

During the trial, the prosecution presented evidence of multiple narcotics sales involving Dudley, as well as the testimony of individuals who assisted Dudley’s operation dating back to the 1990s.

The court held Dudley responsible for the following quantities of drugs:

  • 20 KG of Crystal Methamphetamine
  • 41 KG of Marijuana
  • 31 KG of Cocaine
  • 15 KG of Crack cocaine

The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Drug Enforcement Administration investigated this matter.   J. Frank Bradsher and J. Bradford Knott prosecuted the case on behalf of the United States.

