RALEIGH, N.C. — Johnny Langston of Warsaw tried his luck on a Powerball ticket and won a $150,000 prize.

Langston’s $3 Power Play ticket matched numbers on four white balls and the Powerball in the Aug. 1 drawing to win $50,000. His prize tripled to $150,000 when the 3X multiplier hit. The odds of winning that prize are 1 in 913,129.

Langston purchased his Quick Pick ticket from the Piggly Wiggly on South Pine Street in Warsaw. He claimed his prize Friday at lottery headquarters and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $106,516.

Monday’s Powerball drawing offers a $56 million jackpot, or $32.5 million in cash. The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

Powerball is one of four lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets at a retail location or with Online Play through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. The other games are Mega Millions, Lucky For Life, and Carolina Cash 5.

Ticket sales from draw games like Powerball make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how $4.1 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Duplin County in 2021, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.