Duplin County man wins $200,000 prize in Super 7s NC lottery game

RALEIGH — Alexander Gonzalez-Ramirez of Beulaville plans to buy a special gift for his dad after winning the last Super 7s $200,000 top prize.

“I’m actually hopefully gonna get a truck for my dad today,” Gonzalez-Ramirez said as he claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. “I know he likes the Ford Raptors.”

Gonzalez-Ramirez was on his way to visit his brother and dad when he stopped at the Speedy Mart on East Main Street in Beulaville and purchased his winning $5 ticket.

At his dad’s place later that day, he scratched his ticket. “It was kind of hard to believe at first,” he recalled. “My dad and brother were more excited. You could tell from their faces. It’s a big amount!”

After required federal and state tax withholdings, Gonzalez-Ramirez took home $141,501.

“I’ll probably get a vehicle for myself and then just invest the rest on a house to build,” he said.

Super 7s launched in July with five top prizes of $200,000. Gonzalez-Ramirez won the last top prize so the lottery will begin steps to end the game.

