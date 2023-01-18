RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — A trip to the gas station turned into a huge lottery prize for a Duplin County man.

James Lee of Wallace tried his luck on a $20 scratch-off and won a $2 million prize. He bought his lucky 100X The Cash ticket from Murphy USA on South N.C. 41 in Wallace.

Lee chose the lump sum of $1.2 million and, after state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $855,006. He claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Tuesday.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how $4.4 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Duplin County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.