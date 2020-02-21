Duplin County officials give update on winter storm conditions, accidents

WARSAW, N.C. (WNCT) Officials said that several wrecks were reported in Duplin County during the winter storm Thursday night.

The Warsaw Fire Department said that on Thursday night there was a 2 car accident on Highway 40 and wrecks reported on Highway 24 and Highway 50.

Besides accidents, officials said there were no major issues but the roads were bad prior to the NCDOT spreading salt.

The NCDOT started spreading salt around 10:30 p.m.

Around 11:30 p.m. road conditions started to improve but roads were empty for the most part, officials said.

Officials are telling people to be cautious of their heating sources and where they are plugged in during the cold weather.