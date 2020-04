KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Duplin County’s total number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases has increased to 23 residents.

Health officials said, of the 23 cases, 12 of them have met clinical criteria to be released from isolation.

Duplin County Health Department is continuing to conduct a contact tracing investigation on each case.

At this time, the increase in the number of positive cases is linked to widespread community transmission, health officials confirmed.