Duplin County receives $1.3 million Hazard Mitigation Grant for emergency generators

Washington, D.C. – On Monday, August 9th, the State of North Carolina and the United States Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced that Duplin County will receive a grant in the amount of $1,300,000.00.

This grant is part of FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Project and will fund the purchase of several emergency generators for Duplin County.

Congressman Greg Murphy (NC-03) issued the following statement in response:

“I am beyond grateful that Duplin County is receiving support from both the state of North Carolina and FEMA. Duplin County residents have continually struggled with power outages caused by hazardous weather. Luckily, these emergency generators will make a big difference for Duplin County families and businesses, as generators allow us to store more resources and supplies in the event of a power outage caused by severe weather. It is vital that our Third Congressional District is well protected and prepared in the event of inclement conditions, and I have no doubt that these generators will be put to good use.”