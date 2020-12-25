Duplin County residents come to aid of another family who lost home to fire

ALBERTSON, N.C. (WNCT) — For the second day in a row, a Duplin County family has suffered loss after their home was destroyed by a fire.

The Albertson Volunteer Fire Department on Friday posted on its Facebook page that a family had been displaced due to a fire at their home. As a result, the family needed assistance due to losing so much from the fire.

The fire department lists an immediate need for these items for two adults and two children:

Female: Extra large shirt and pants, size 9 shoes

Male: 32 inch by 32 inch pants, medium shirts, size 11.5 shoes

Boy: Men’s medium pants and shirts, size 7 shoes

Girl: Size 6 clothes and size 11.5 shoes

Gift cards and cash are also welcome. All the items can be dropped off at the Albertson Volunteer Fire Department at 732 Sheep Pasture Rd. in Albertson, 28508. You can also call 252-560-6256 to make a donation.

On Thursday, a Rose Hill family lost all they owned to an early-morning house fire. The Duplin County community came together then to help them, too.