Duplin County road to be closed for 3 weeks, starting Monday

GREENEVERS, NC (WNCT) – The NC Department of Transportation said part of SR-1701 (North Williams Road), near Greenevers, will be closed for 3 weeks for a pipe replacement project.

NCDOT officials said a section of SR-1701, North Williams Road, located near NC Highway 24 near the town of Greenevers, will be closed in both directions from 8:00 a.m. on Monday, October 14 and 5:00 p.m. on Monday, November 4, to allow crews to replace a pipeline under the road.

NCDOT said the expected traffic impact of this closure is “medium,” and drivers should find other routes around the work zone.

