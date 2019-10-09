Duplin County road to be closed for 3 weeks, starting Monday

NEW BERN, NC (WNCT) - A new North Carolina specialty license plate design option was unveiled on Tuesday at New Bern City Hall.

In a ceremony at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, local and state officials debuted a life-size version of a new NC license plate design, titled "Keeping The Lights On."

The new plate design honors utility workers across the state, and was released to celebrate National Public Power Week, which is this week.

North Carolina residents can purchase this specialty license plate design for the cost of their regular registration plus a $30 specialty plate fee, $20 of which will be donated to the North Carolina Jaycee Burn Center at UNC Health Care in Chapel Hill.

NCDOT officials have not yet confirmed when the plate will be available for purchase, because the plate still has to be approved by the NC State Highway Patrol, but you can learn more about purchasing a specialty license plate on the NCDOT Specialty Plates website.