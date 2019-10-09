GREENEVERS, NC (WNCT) – The NC Department of Transportation said part of SR-1701 (North Williams Road), near Greenevers, will be closed for 3 weeks for a pipe replacement project.
NCDOT officials said a section of SR-1701, North Williams Road, located near NC Highway 24 near the town of Greenevers, will be closed in both directions from 8:00 a.m. on Monday, October 14 and 5:00 p.m. on Monday, November 4, to allow crews to replace a pipeline under the road.
NCDOT said the expected traffic impact of this closure is “medium,” and drivers should find other routes around the work zone.
Duplin County road to be closed for 3 weeks, starting Monday
