Duplin County schools are working through the barriers of remote learning

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Students, parents and teachers in Duplin County are like other parts of our state, they are working through the challenges of remote learning.

One of the biggest obstacles is the lack of internet access in Duplin.

Dr. Austin Obasohan is Duplin County Schools Superintendent, he says this is a barrier to his students.

But help is coming from the business world.

“This award is really going to help us tremendously, it’s going to give our students access not only to industry and education and also to healthcare,” says Obasohan.

Duplin is one of four North Carolina school districts receiving money from Smithfield Foods.

The first round of money will pay for wireless internet hotspot subscriptions for families.

Steve Evans is the Director of Community Development at Smithfield Foods.

He explains, “We realized that having that connected sort of Wi-Fi or broadband influence the entire household not just the students.”

The hotspots will give children a way to connect to their teachers.

Obasohan says, “This hotspot will really enable every child to have to be able to participate in this digital movement that we are in currently. If we want them to participate in a digital world, then we must give them access and support.”

The hotspots are just the beginning, Duplin County Schools and business partners have bigger plans.

“The second year we’ve committed $1 million to actually look at more long-term, more sustainable development of infrastructure. That will help with broadband accessibility for the future of real communities,” states Evans.

That’s important because educators don’t know how long school will be done remotely.

School leaders in the east say there are challenges when it comes to remote learning, but they’re trying to make the best of them.