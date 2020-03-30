Duplin County Schools suspends meal distribution due to COVID-19 concerns

(WNCT) Duplin County Schools has announced that it will cease daily meal pick up services due to serious safety and health concerns and to reduce the risk of possible exposure to COVID-19.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, parents in need of food assistance for their children can text FOODNC to 877-877 to locate free meal sites.

This service is available in Spanish by texting COMIDA to 877-877.

Parents can also call 2-1-1 for assistance locating meal sites in their community.