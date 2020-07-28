Duplin County Schools to start with 5 weeks of remote learning

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Duplin County Schools will delay the implementation of Plan B and the 2020-21 school year will begin on August 17 with students participating in remote learning for five weeks.

According to the Superintendent of Duplin County Schools, Dr. Austin, Obasohan, in the fourth week, the Board will meet to reevaluate the situation and determine the next steps.

Teachers and support staff will be able to work safely within their assigned classrooms and workspaces to provide comprehensive support for students and families.

Duplin County Schools will adhere to the academic expectations in the Remote Instruction and Accountability Plans.

As outlined in these plans, each student will receive a technology device at the beginning of the school year to enhance learning.

Teachers and support staff will assist students and families that have limited access to wifi connectivity to determine the best strategies to meet each student’s academic, social, and emotional needs.

