Duplin County sees an increase in COVID-19 cases

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Duplin County’s total number of laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 cases has increased to 16.

Duplin County Health Department says of the 16 cases, 10 of them have met clinical criteria to be released from isolation.

Additionally, each of the confirmed positive cases has been travel-related or community spread.

Duplin County Health Department continues to conduct a contact tracing investigation on each case.

“Thanks to each of you for doing your part to assist with flattening the curve. Please continue to stay home as much as possible and practice social distancing when it is necessary to be out,” said Tracey Simmons-Kornegay, Duplin County Health Director.

A telephone line dedicated to COVID-19 questions has been established at the Health Department: 910-296-2130 ext. 8160.