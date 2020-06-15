Duplin County to hold another COVID-19 testing event

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Duplin County leaders are planning to hold another coronavirus testing event to continue tracking their rising COVID-19 case numbers.

Today’s testing was at the Duplin Events Center in Kenansville.

Workers tested 300 people who pre-registered for the event.

“So, our goal is to slow down the spread, and so slowing the spread can be by our three w’s as-well as testing and contact tracing,” said Duplin County Health Director, Tracey Simmons-Korngay.

The next testing event is from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. next Monday, to catch people who are available later in the day.

People who want to be tested must pre-register.

There’s no out of pocket expense.

