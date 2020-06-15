Breaking News
Attention: WNCT/Channel 9 will be moving to a different frequency. Click here for more.
Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

Duplin County to hold another COVID-19 testing event

Local

by: WNCT Staff

Posted: / Updated:

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Duplin County leaders are planning to hold another coronavirus testing event to continue tracking their rising COVID-19 case numbers.

Today’s testing was at the Duplin Events Center in Kenansville.

Workers tested 300 people who pre-registered for the event.

“So, our goal is to slow down the spread, and so slowing the spread can be by our three w’s as-well as testing and contact tracing,” said Duplin County Health Director, Tracey Simmons-Korngay.

The next testing event is from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. next Monday, to catch people who are available later in the day.

People who want to be tested must pre-register.

There’s no out of pocket expense.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV