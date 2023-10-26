BEULAVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A new county manager has stepped into the role in Duplin County.

Bryan Miller grew up in Wilkes County and eventually became the county manager for Caswell County, where he served for nine years. He is only 11 days into his new role but he already has big plans for what he hopes to work on.

“I think one thing that Duplin County can continue working on is broadband internet infrastructure. I think that’s incredibly important in today’s day and age. And I think that’s something that we have to strive to continue to build out within Duplin. We also have to work on cell phone coverage within Duplin County,” said Miller.

Miller added that the commissioners have left Duplin County in a great financial position and are currently working together to update their local government policies.