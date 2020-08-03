Duplin County will open two shelters ahead of Isaias

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) In preparation for Isaias, Duplin County will operate two storm shelters beginning at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, August 3 with closing scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 4.

The following storm shelters will be available:

North Duplin Elementary School – 157 N Duplin School Road, Mt. Olive, NC 28365

James Kenan High School – 1241 NC 24 and 50 Hwy, Warsaw, NC 28398

Pet Sheltering: Due to personal spacing guidelines for COVID-19, pets will be housed separately from storm shelter inhabitants. A shelter for pets is available at the Duplin County Animal Services facility located at 117 Middleton Cemetery Lane, Kenansville, NC 28349. Persons staying in a county storm the shelter should drop off their pets at the Animal Services facility with food and other necessities prior to going to the storm shelter.

Duplin County is taking precautions to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19 among residents who seek safety in a storm shelter.

The following guidelines have been implemented for storm shelters to minimize exposure or transmission of the COVID-19 virus:

All residents will have their temperature checked and will be asked symptom screening questions before entering the shelter.

infants/children, oxygen concentrators, mobility assistance devices (wheelchairs), and hygiene items. Residents will be required to register upon entry and sign a release form.

Any resident who is symptomatic, COVID-positive, or begins to feel ill while at the shelter will be quarantined away from the general population.

Duplin County residents are encouraged to make plans to stay in a safe place with family, friends, or at a temporary lodging area outside of the storm impact area, if possible, to reduce their chance of being exposed to or transmitting the COVID-19 virus in a county storm shelter.