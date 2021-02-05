Duplin County woman wins first $100,000 prize on 100X The Cash game

RALEIGH – Jo Ellen Boone won the first $100,000 prize in the new 100X The Cash game.

She purchased her winning ticket from the Kenansville Food Mart on Mallard Street in Kenansville.

Boone claimed her prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Friday. After required federal and state tax withholdings, she took home $70,756.

The 100X The Cash game launched in January with five top prizes of $2 million and five $100,000 prizes. Four top prizes and four $100,000 prizes remain to be won.

Ticket sales from scratch-offs like 100X The Cash make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $725 million per year for education. For details on how $4 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Duplin County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.