Duplin County’s “Blue, Brew & ‘Que” becomes drive-thru

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Organizers of one of Duplin County’s biggest annual events are not letting COVID-19 stop them from celebrating the East’s love of barbecue.

They held the annual “Blue, Brew and ‘Que” Festival on Friday at the Duplin Events Center in Kenansville.

The yearly weekend festival usually celebrates bluegrass music, North Carolina’s craft beers and barbecue.

This year, things changed with a transformation into a drive-thru barbecue cook-off, selling plates of “Carolina ‘Que” for $6 apiece.

“My main goal for doing this was for our teams this the sanction cook off so in order for them to be able go to state championship they have to place first second or third to be able to go to championships,” said Jessica Lenig, events coordinator.

Organizers say the traditional “Blue, Brew and ‘Que” Festival will return to Kenansville — with lots of music and beer — in March.