Duplin Winery donates 15,000 gallons of wine to help make hand sanitizer

ROSE HILL, N.C. (WNCT) Duplin Winery is donating 15,000 gallons of wine to a North Carolina distillery, The Hackney Distillery, to help make hand sanitizer.

Health care providers across North Carolina are experiencing hand sanitizer shortages due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although wineries are limited in the alcohol content allowed in their wines, when teamed up with local distilleries, they are able to assist in creating high-proof alcohol from the donated wine.

The Hackney Distillery will distill the Muscadine wine and convert it into a hand sanitizer to help fill a need in Eastern North Carolina.

Duplin Winery and The Hackney are donating the majority of the hand sanitizer to the Vidant Health System to be distributed to Vidant’s health providers located throughout Southeastern North Carolina.

Our hearts and prayers are extended to our world, nation, and communities as we battle COVID-19. We are honored to partner with The Hackney and Vidant Health to help support and protect our state.” said Dave Fussell, Co-owner of Duplin Winery. “Giving back to the community and taking care of our neighbors is important to my brother, Jonathan, and I, and the winery as a whole.”

A portion of the hand sanitizer is being donated to North Carolina retirement communities and nursing homes, as well as other local front-line health workers through other distribution health networks.