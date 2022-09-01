ROSE HILL, N.C. (WNCT) – On Sept. 10, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Duplin Winery will host its annual Grape Stomp.

The event was created by Duplin Winery co-owner Dave Fussell Sr. to recruit locals to help create a batch of muscadine wine. Since its inception nearly a half-century ago, the event has become one of North Carolina’s most famous events.

The highlight of the event will of course be the wine stomping, which people will have to do with their bare feet to create the most juice.

This event will have a concert, muscadine wine from the winery, and a preview of the upcoming holiday wine for the latter half of this year.

The event will happen at 918 West Charity Rd.

“We’re very proud of it. It’s truly unlike anything we’ve ever crafted before,” Duplin co-owner Jonathan Fussell said.

Tickets to attend the Grape Stomp Festival and concert cost $15.

For the actual ticket to the grape stomping, which also includes a bottle of wine, a souvenir stainless steel cup, and the chance to stomp grapes, the cost is $35.

To purchase tickets at a $5 discount, get advance tickets by clicking here.