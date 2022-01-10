Duplin Winery shares seven cocktail recipes to try with their new cotton candy-inspired collection

ROSE HILL, N.C. (WNCT) – Valentine’s Day will be here before you know it, and if you’re looking for something a little sweet with a buzz to enjoy with girlfriends or your significant other, Duplin Winery has something you may like.

You don’t want to miss tasting this new and exclusive cotton candy-inspired wine collection bliss. Duplin Winery has been making life sweeter since the 1970s and they have some exciting cocktail recipes to make at home.

General Manager of Duplin Winery, Morgan Jackson, says, “One of my favorite ways to enjoy our Cotton Candy wines is to simply fill up a large wine glass with ice cubes and pour Peach, Blueberry or Lime right over the ice. It makes the perfect complement to an afternoon.”

She shares more about the products, the inspiration for them and how you can get a bottle (or two) for yourself.

What inspired Duplin Winery to create this collection?

“The Original Cotton Candy was introduced in May of 2021 after working nearly two years to perfect this berry vanilla rosé wine. The Fussell family’s mission is to bring joy to our customers and make them smile. We wanted a wine that would be cool, sweet, and easy to drink by putting a fun twist on our Muscadine wines. We only intended for the Original Cotton Candy to be a limited product for the spring/summer season of 2021 but our customers and retailers loved it so much! Once the last bottles were sold, they were demanding more. In addition to our Original Cotton Candy, our customers gave us the amazing idea of creating fruit-flavored Cotton Candy wines! They inspired us!”

What pairs well with each flavor from this collection?

“We have started building a library of fun, delicious cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, entrees, and more! A few of our favorites would start with a Duplin Cotton Candy Blueberry Sangria recipe, a fresh lump crab cake paired with our Duplin Cotton Candy Peach, and a refreshing ice-cold mojito made with our Duplin Cotton Candy Lime. One of my personal favorites is to create a piled high charcuterie board full of prosciutto, genoa salami, blueberry goat cheese, Duplin Muscadine Pepper Jelly, Duplin Gourmet Crackers paired with ice-cold bottles of Duplin Cotton Candy Lime to share with friends.”

Are these bottles available to be purchased in local grocery stores?

“Yes. We have started distributing to local grocery stores. It may be a bit of a slow process before most local retailers bring in stock. If you do not see it in your favorite store, ask your store manager to order for you!”

How did you guys get the cool color?

“We are blessed with a wide variety of Muscadine grapes that we work with each harvest season. Our winemakers worked to perfect the perfect blend for each flavor.”

What kind of cocktail recipes can you make with the collection?

“Some of the traditional cocktail recipes that you can make using our new Cotton Candy wines include margaritas, cosmos, mojitos, sangrias, and more!”

Click these links to go to the Duplin Winery website for more details on their products.

Cotton Candy Jell-O Shots

Cotton Candy Peach & Blueberry Wine Slushies

Duplin Cotton Candy Cosmo

Cotton Candy Milkshake

Cotton Candy Ice Cream Float

Cotton Candy Rum Spritzer

Duplin Cotton Candy Margarita

Click here for more information on their wines and other recipes.