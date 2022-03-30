BEULAVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Need a little? Take a little.

An Eagle Scout candidate is serving his community while completing a Scout project for his final rank. A “Community Little Free Pantry” is now open in Beulaville thanks to the efforts of Nate Jones, 16. He built and installed three pantries which all include 24-7 emergency food boxes available to the public.

Beulaville Fire Department along with the East Duplin Christian Outreach and Tarheel Hardware assisted with the project.

“I just thought it was a good way to give back and serve others that might not be as fortunate to have as much as I do,” Jones said. “So I thought it’d be a good reason.”

Boxes are available at the fire department, library and town hall. Donations are encouraged. The addresses for those locations are:

Beulaville Fire Department, 205 North Wilson Street

Beulaville Library, 807 East Broad Street

Beulaville Town Hall, 508 East Main Street