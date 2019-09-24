Early college in ENC receives state-wide recognition for growth, overall performance

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – An early college high school in the East has been recognized for its overall school performance and growth.

Beaufort County Early College High School ranked 12th in the state on a recent School Report Card for growth. The school received a score of 4.67 which was the highest score it has received since 2014.

It was also listed among the top 119 schools in North Carolina for performance. The high school received a 96 percent.

Credit: Beaufort County Early College High School

The principal of the early college says it has been exciting to see her staff and student’s hard work pay off.

“We work extremely hard trying to provide a personalized education for our students,” said Emily Pake, principal, BCECHS. “We monitor the students’ grades very closely in every class. If the students are struggling we start an intervention plan immediately.”

“By the time we go to a four-year university, we are really prepared and matured into college students,” said My-Kuz Moore, a student at BCECHS.

Moore will be graduating the five-year program in just four years. He is also a BCECHS ambassador and the president of student government.

“I feel very self-achieved. I feel like I have found my identity here at Beaufort County Early College,” he said.

Currently, 265 students are going through the early college program. It is located at the Beaufort County Community College.

Students will graduate the program with both their high school diploma and an Associate’s degree. The five-year program works to create a smooth transition from the high school setting to the community college.