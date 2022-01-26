Early-morning fire damages business in Lenoir County

KINSTON, N.C. — A business in Seven Springs was badly damaged by a fire that broke out early Wednesday.

Bryan Hanks, public information officer with Lenoir County, said the fire broke out at around 4 a.m. at 8427 NC Hwy. 55 West. The Seven Springs Volunteer Fire Department arrived on the scene and saw a heavy fire coming from the Tienda Edith convenience store. Firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control within an hour.

The business was unoccupied and no injuries were reported, Hanks said. The fire is believed to be accidental; however, the actual cause is currently being investigated by Lenoir County Emergency Services.

Seven Springs VFD received mutual aid from the volunteer fire departments at Sandy Bottom, Deep Run, Price Town along with Lenoir County EMS.