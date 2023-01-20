BETHEL, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people were killed in a house fire that happened early Friday morning just outside Bethel.

Pitt County Fire Marshall Jay Morris told WNCT that one person escaped the fire, which crews responded to around 3:30 a.m. at 322 US Hwy. 64 Alternate. Members of the Bethel Fire and Rescue Department responded along with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, Bethel Police and Pitt County Emergency Management.

No names were being released pending notification of next of kin. Autopsies were scheduled to be conducted on the two who died and an investigation into the cause of the fire has begun.