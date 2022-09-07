KINSTON, N.C (WNCT) — Firefighters responded to an early-morning fire in Kinston.

All of the Kinston Fire Department units along with some volunteer units responded to a house fire Wednesday around 5:26 a.m. WNCT’s Erin Jenkins reports that when crews arrived at 903 McLewean St., the fire was still actively going.

There were three adults, including an elderly lady, and two children who were in the house when the fire began. The elderly woman was still in her bed and had to be removed. She was treated by emergency services and later released.

The family is currently displaced until the restoration of the home is complete. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Officials said the smoke alarms did work and notified nearby residents.