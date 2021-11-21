Early-morning mobile home fire kills child in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Officials in Lenoir County say a child is dead following a mobile home fire early Sunday morning.

At approximately 1:20 am Sunday morning, officials responded to a call of a fire at a mobile home residence at 1879 Water Chesnut Drive in Kinston. North Lenoir Volunteer Fire Department, La Grange Volunteer Fire Department, and Lenoir County EMS responded.

Three patients were treated and one juvenile died in the fire.

“The firefighters with North Lenoir and La Grange worked quickly to rescue the victims and extinguish the blaze,” Lenoir County Sheriff Ronnie Ingram said. “I know they did everything they could to prevent this sad loss of life. My hat is off to them for their professional dedication to volunteer for their community.”

Officials say damage to the home was very substantial. Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office and Lenoir County Emergency Services have been notified and an investigation is underway with assistance from the SBI and Office of the State Fire Marshal.