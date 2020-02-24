Early morning structure fire in Kill Devil Hills

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WNCT) The Kills Devil Hills Fire Department responded to a structure fire Monday morning.

At approxiamtely 5:13 a.m., the fire department responded to a report of a structure fire in the 300 block of Ocean Acres Drive.

Fire crews from Colington and Nags Head Fire Departments, along with the Kill Devil Hills Police Department and Dare County EMS were also on scene and assisted with the fire.

The fire was extinguished and contained to the back of the structure on the ground flood.

No one was injured.

The Kill Devil Hills Fire Marshal is investigating to determine the cause of the fire.