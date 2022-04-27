RALEIGH, N.C. — The early voting period for the 2022 statewide primary begins Thursday and ends at 3 p.m. on May 14.

Registered voters or eligible individuals in North Carolina may cast an absentee ballot in person during this time. This period is sometimes called “one-stop early voting.”

During early voting, voters may cast a ballot at any early voting site in their county, and would-be voters may same-day register and vote. This is different than Election Day, where registered voters must vote at their assigned polling place. For an overview of the 2022 statewide primary, visit Upcoming Election.

Some important links to keep handy and use if needed. You can also click here for more details from the NC State Board of Elections.

Same-day registration

Early-voting sites | Printer-friendly version

Get your sample ballot | Absentee ballot

To view sample ballots, registered voters must enter their information into the Voter Search and navigate to “Your Sample Ballot.”

By-Mail Absentee Ballot Drop-Off

Voters who receive an absentee ballot by mail may deliver their ballot to an election official at a one-stop early voting site during any time that site is open for voting. Ballots will be kept securely and delivered to the county board of elections for processing.