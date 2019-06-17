Early voting in GOP 3rd Congressional Dist. second primary begins this week

by: WNCT Staff

Early voting in the Republican 3rd Congressional District race begins this week. 

The one-stop, in-person early voting is from June 19-July 5. The second primary election day is July 9.

Drs. Greg Murphy and Joan Perry are in the run-off after finishing as the top two republicans in the April 30 primary.

The winner of the second primary will face Democrat Allen Thomas on September 10. 

The District 3 Congressional seat became vacant in early February after the passing of longtime Congressman Walter B. Jones. 

District 3 covers several counties in the east, including Beaufort, Onslow, Craven, Carteret, Lenoir, Pamlico, Martin and parts of Pitt County.

