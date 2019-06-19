Early voting underway for N.C. 3rd Congressional District run-off

Early voting is underway in the much-anticipated run-off race for North Carolina’s 3rd Congressional District.

Doctors Greg Murphy and Joan Perry are fighting for the Republican spot in September’s general special election.

The two candidates have much more in common than their health professions.

They have similar stances on policy and economy.

They’re both looking at ways to fix the federal budget and helping farmers and fishermen.

Board of Elections officials said it is an interesting race for Republicans since there was so much initial interest in the seat.

“When you have that many candidates you are going to see that and it makes it really tough for anyone to get to that 30% mark to make it on to the actual ballot to the special election ballots,” said Dave Davis of the Pitt County Board of Elections.

Early voting runs through July 5 with the special primary election set for July 9.

The winner will join candidates of the Democratic, Libertarian, and Constitution parties in the general election.

That’s scheduled for September 10.

