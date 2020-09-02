East Carolina season opener against UCF closed to public due to COVID-19

GREENVILLE, N.C. (ECU MEDIA RELATIONS) East Carolina’s season-opening football game against UCF on September 26 in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium will be closed to the public due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic according to an announcement by ECU Athletics Director Jon Gilbert on Wednesday.

ECU Athletics will continue to work with University, local and state health officials to determine capacity for the remaining four home games.

“This is disappointing news to deliver to Pirate Nation,” Gilbert said. “Currently, it is in the best interest to proceed without fans for our first home game after consulting with local and state health officials. We are optimistic we will be able to host fans in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium during the 2020 season at the appropriate time.”

The UCF contest will include only essential game management and broadcast personnel, and a limited number of media members. Parking lots operated by the University and used by fans on gameday will be closed.