East Carolina University ranks top 15% in Washington Monthly’s 2020 College Guide ‘Best Bang for the Buck’ Southeast

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – In a recent Washington Monthly 2020 College Guide release, East Carolina University ranks top 15 percent in the Southeast ‘Best Bang for the Buck.’

The information released on August 31st also shows ECU is on the magazines honor roll for ‘Best Colleges for Student Voting.’

157 schools were included in this honor roll listing. Those selected show commitment to getting students interested in voting. This is ECU’s third year in a row on the honor roll.

Out of 278 schools ranked in the Southeast ‘Best Bang for the Buck’, ECU ranked 42nd. Also, of the 51 North Carolina schools listed in the section, ECU ranks top 22%.

To identify as a ‘Best Bang for the Buck’ college, schools must help non-wealthy students obtain affordable pricing and marketable degrees.

ECU was also listed as 8th for the success of the University’s School of Social Work. 32.2% of the programs recent graduates were Black, with the median first-years earning $31,400.

ECU was only one of 13 North Carolina universities ranked alongside other national universities.