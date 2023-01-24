TARBORO, NC (WNCT) — East Coast Canine Inc. provides training services for police canines and handlers. Recently, the East Coast Canine Inc. staff trained a rescue Belgian Malinois named Ranger. Now he is being offered as a donation to a local law enforcement agency.

East Coast Canine Inc. partnered with the Mona Pants Foundation to adopt and train Ranger. While East Coast Canine took care of training, the Mona Pants Foundation provided funding for Ranger’s vet care and other needs.

Ranger is now being offered as a donation to a local law enforcement agency along with a full training opportunity with East Cost Canine for his new handler.

“We always want to maker people more aware of the use of police canines,” said East Coast Canine Trainer Tyler Hayes. “We hope … for this agency, that it helps them in tracking suspects, missing, lost people … increased policing of narcotics, investigation help … I hope this overall benefits the department.”

Ranger was initially taken in by the Edgecombe County Animal Shelter and seemed like a good fit for work as a police canine. He progressed quickly in training. He now knows how to track fleeing suspects, find articles and detect narcotic odor.

The recipient of Ranger will be announced on Feb. 1.