East Duplin High School Band wins $100,000 from Manilow Music Project

The East Duplin High School Band won a $100,000 prize on Wednesday in an annual contest founded by singer and songwriter Barry Manilow.

The band recently entered a contest by the Manilow Music Project, which, according to the Project’s website, “Empowers underfunded school music programs to provide quality music education,” by donating musical instruments to bands and providing scholarships to music students.

On June 19, live in Las Vegas, Barry Manilow announced the 2019 Manilow Music Project winners.

East Duplin won the Grand Prize of $100,000 for its band program.

Thomas Seaman, Band Director at EDHS, said,

“I really cannot express my gratitude, with sufficient grace and appreciation, to all of those who have helped with this project. From the students who put together our video, the parents who got the word out to local news outlets, the teachers who had their classes voting daily and the greater areas of Duplin and Onslow Counties, I thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It’s not just the money you have helped us to win but the lives you all have touched, just by showing your support. I am completely awed at the way people came together to show their support for the East Duplin High School Band. Know that we all feel the love and well wishes that have come from around the country as well as other corners of the world. I could not be happier to be anywhere else!!”​​​​​​