GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – Easter eggs and the hunt for them are something that kids enjoy every year.

The excitement ranges from painting the eggs to seeing the candy inside and running around to see how many they can pick up and put in their basket.

We’ve started a list of places around Eastern North Carolina that will host easter egg hunts. If you know of an Easter egg hunt going on and want to see it here, you can email it to us at newsdesk@wnct.com. You can also add it to our WNCT Community Calendar by clicking here.

GREENVILLE:

Spring Eggstravaganza, Greenfield Terrace Park, April 16, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Eastern Carolina Village & Farm Museum, April 2, Registration begins at 9:45 a.m.

LeRoy James Farmers Market, April 2, 10 a.m. (Call 252-902-1724 for details)

WILSON:

Easter Eggstravaganza. Tabernacle Baptist Church, April 16, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Easter Egg Hunt, Treat, Yo’ Self Bakery, April 2 at 12 p.m.

TRENT WOODS

2nd annual Easter Egg Hunt, Cottle Park in Trent Woods, April 9, 11:00 a.m. to 2 p.m,

JACKSONVILLE

Easter Egg Hunt & Basket Giveaway, 2501 Onslow Dr, Jacksonville, NC (Antique 2 Chic Vendor Market) April 16, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Easter Eggstravaganza, 1244 Onslow Pines Rd, Jacksonville, N.C (Onslow County Parks and Recreation) April 9 starting at 6 p.m.

Kids Easter Build-A-Basket, River of Life Church, April 9 a.m. to noon.

BETHEL

Easter Egg Hunt, Margaret Little Blount Memorial Library, April 2 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

TARBORO

Sweets & Treats with Easter Bunny, Tarboro Coffee House, April 10, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.