Easter Seals Counselor in New Bern charged with indecent liberties

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) On May 22, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office responded to a sexual assault on U.S. 17 North.
A juvenile victim reported she was sexually assaulted earlier in the evening by her counselor who works at Easter Seals in New Bern.
The Criminal Investigation Division identified 37-year-old Kelvin Sawyer of New Bern as the perpetrator.
Following an interview with Sawyer he was charged with two felony counts of indecent liberties with a minor.
Sawyer is being held in the Craven County Confinement Facility under a $150,000 bond.