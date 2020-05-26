Easter Seals Counselor in New Bern charged with indecent liberties

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) On May 22, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office responded to a sexual assault on U.S. 17 North.

A juvenile victim reported she was sexually assaulted earlier in the evening by her counselor who works at Easter Seals in New Bern.

The Criminal Investigation Division identified 37-year-old Kelvin Sawyer of New Bern as the perpetrator.

Following an interview with Sawyer he was charged with two felony counts of indecent liberties with a minor.

Sawyer is being held in the Craven County Confinement Facility under a $150,000 bond.