Eastern AHEC Substance Use Services Conference exposes new treatment strategies

Any professional working in the substance abuse field had the opportunity to learn new strategies for clients fighting addiction.

The 35th annual Substance Use Services Conference is being held at the Hilton in Greenville November 6-7.

It helps create new ideas for professionals to put into practice for clients that are fighting addiction.

Eastern AHEC was behind the event and presented keynote speakers that are experts in the field along with addicts in recovery.

The Director of Mental Health at Eastern AHEC, Karen Koch, stated: “to hear a first person’s account of recovery is so important to us because sometimes we just come from a professional perspective and we need to hear what and how it affects the client’s we are dealing with every day.”

For more on this conference check out Eastern AHEC.